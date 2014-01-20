FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi: Iran not eligible to attend Syria peace talks
January 20, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi: Iran not eligible to attend Syria peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia believes Iran is not eligible to attend Syria peace talks to be held in Geneva because it did not publicly agree to a previous conference calling for a transitional government, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, citing an “official source”.

“Iran has not announced this position, which makes it ineligible to attend, especially since it has military forces who are fighting side by side with the regime’s forces,” the source was quoted as saying by SPA.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

