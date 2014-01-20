Saudi: Iran not eligible to attend Syria peace talks

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia believes Iran is not eligible to attend Syria peace talks to be held in Geneva because it did not publicly agree to a previous conference calling for a transitional government, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, citing an “official source”.

“Iran has not announced this position, which makes it ineligible to attend, especially since it has military forces who are fighting side by side with the regime’s forces,” the source was quoted as saying by SPA.