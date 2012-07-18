Syrian rebels storm Damascus security post: TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Arab television stations broadcast what they said was live footage of dozens of Syrian rebels storming a security post in southern Damascus on Wednesday.

The footage showed fighters surrounding the building, firing and waving rifles. Smoke could be seen rising in the background, though it was not clear whether the security building itself was on fire.

The incident in the southern district of Hajar al-Aswad followed a bomb attack earlier on Wednesday in which three senior Syrian officials were killed.