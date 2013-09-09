FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reid sets Senate test vote on Wednesday on Syria
#Politics
September 9, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 4 years

Reid sets Senate test vote on Wednesday on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks at the Center for American Progress Action Fund in Washington July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid on Monday set a test vote for later this week on a resolution requested by President Barack Obama to authorize military strikes against Syria.

Reid said the Senate will vote on Wednesday on whether to begin consideration of a bipartisan use-of-force resolution, which will need 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to clear anticipated procedural roadblocks. At this point, it is uncertain if the measure will attract such backing.

In urging support, Reid said, “Sitting on the sidelines isn’t what made the United States of America the greatest nation in the world in years past and ... sitting on the sidelines won’t make us a better nation tomorrow.”

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; editing by Jackie Frank

