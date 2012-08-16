Syrian vice president said to defect: Al Arabiya statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Al-Arabiya TV broadcast a statement on Thursday said to be in the name of Syrian Vice President Farouq al-Shara in which he declared his defection from President Bashar al-Assad’s administration.

In the statement, read by a man Al-Arabiya identified as a relative of the Sunni Muslim vice president, Shara called on the army to join “the revolution” against Assad’s rule. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the statement.