Syrian vice president said to defect: Al Arabiya statement
#World News
August 16, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

Syrian vice president said to defect: Al Arabiya statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Al-Arabiya TV broadcast a statement on Thursday said to be in the name of Syrian Vice President Farouq al-Shara in which he declared his defection from President Bashar al-Assad’s administration.

In the statement, read by a man Al-Arabiya identified as a relative of the Sunni Muslim vice president, Shara called on the army to join “the revolution” against Assad’s rule. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the statement.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence

