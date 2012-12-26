FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shelling in Syria's Raqqa kills 20, at least eight children
December 26, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

Shelling in Syria's Raqqa kills 20, at least eight children

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Government shelling in the northern Syrian province of Raqqa killed about 20 people, at least 8 of them children, a video posted by activists on Wednesday showed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights published a video showing rows of the blood-stained bodies laid out on blankets. The sound of crying relatives could be heard in the background.

The shelling hit the province’s al-Qahtania village, but it was unclear when the attack happened.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Angus MacSwan

