U.N. monitors fail to reach site of Syria killings

BEIRUT (Reuters) - United Nations monitors were unable to visit the village of Mazraat al-Qubeir on Thursday where activists say at least 78 people were massacred, and will continue efforts to reach the site on Friday in daylight hours, a spokeswoman said.

“They are going back to their base in Hama and they will try again tomorrow morning,” spokeswoman Sausan Ghosheh said. Chief observer General Robert Mood said earlier they had been turned back by Syrian soldiers and also stopped by civilians.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, speaking in New York, said observers were also shot at with small arms.