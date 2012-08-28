FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prominent Syrian National Council member quits opposition
August 28, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Prominent Syrian National Council member quits opposition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A prominent figure in the Syrian National Council (SNC), resigned on Tuesday, the latest of several senior members to leave the leading Syrian opposition group this year.

The others have cited personal rivalries within the leadership and have suggested that the SNC is not doing enough to back the increasingly militarized 17-month revolt against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Today we stand without protection against horrific massacres from Houla to Daraya and the blood of the people flowing in the streets of our towns and villages,” said Basma Kodmani, based in Paris and one of few women in the council.

“The council did not win the needed credibility and did not preserve the confidence that was given to it by the people when it was formed, it has diverted from the path that we wanted for it when we formed it,” she said in a statement.

The SNC was formed in Istanbul in last year as an umbrella organization to guide a democratic transition if Assad fell.

Kodmani said she will continue working to support the revolt.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
