U.S. warns Syria on stalling over chemical weapons, says retains military option
September 12, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. warns Syria on stalling over chemical weapons, says retains military option

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Documents that Syria sent to the United Nations on joining the global anti-chemical weapons treaty as part of a deal to avoid U.S. air strikes cannot be a substitute for disarmament or a stalling tactic, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

State Department deputy spokeswoman Marie Harf said the U.S. option to use military force remains on the table while discussions proceed with Russia on how to remove Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile.

Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Eric Beech

