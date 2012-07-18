FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria says will punish Damascus bombers
July 18, 2012 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

Syria says will punish Damascus bombers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria vowed on Wednesday to punish those responsible for a bomb attack which killed the defense minister and President Bashar al-Assad’s brother-in-law, saying it would “chop any hand that harms national security”.

“The armed forces are determined to terminate the killing gangs and criminals and pursue them wherever they go,” a military statement read out on state television said. “Whoever thinks that by targeting some commanders they can twist Syria’s arm, is delusional”.

Writing by Dominic Evans, Editing by Diana Abdallah

