Air strikes kill at least 40 in northern Syria: monitoring group
#World News
November 23, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Air strikes kill at least 40 in northern Syria: monitoring group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings and tents after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in Aleppo's Ahalouanah neighbourhood November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes around the northern Syrian city of Aleppo killed at least 40 people on Saturday, most of them civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The pro-opposition monitoring group said there were at least six strikes on the outskirts of Aleppo and nearby towns. Dozens of people were wounded, it said.

“Some of the strikes in the neighborhood of Tareeq al-Bab appeared to be targeting rebel headquarters but instead the rockets fell in a busy street and caused heavy civilian casualties,” Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Observatory, said by telephone.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Pravin Char

