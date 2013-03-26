FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria's Alkhatib says asks U.S. to use Patriots to protect north
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2013 / 9:48 AM / 5 years ago

Syria's Alkhatib says asks U.S. to use Patriots to protect north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Syrian opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib said on Tuesday he had asked Washington to help protect northern areas, where rebels are in the ascendant, using Patriot surface-to-air missiles.

Speaking at an Arab summit in Qatar, Alkhatib added in a speech that the United States needed to play a bigger role in helping end the two-year-old conflict in his homeland. He said the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad had to bear responsibility for what he called its refusal to solve the crisis.

Reporting by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.