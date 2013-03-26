Syria's Alkhatib says asks U.S. to use Patriots to protect north

DOHA (Reuters) - Syrian opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib said on Tuesday he had asked Washington to help protect northern areas, where rebels are in the ascendant, using Patriot surface-to-air missiles.

Speaking at an Arab summit in Qatar, Alkhatib added in a speech that the United States needed to play a bigger role in helping end the two-year-old conflict in his homeland. He said the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad had to bear responsibility for what he called its refusal to solve the crisis.