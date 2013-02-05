Islamic leaders to call on Assad to engage in dialogue: TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Leaders of Islamic nations meeting in Cairo will call on Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in their final declaration to engage in “serious dialogue” with the opposition, Lebanon’s pan-Arab Mayadeen Television reported on Tuesday, quoting what it said was the draft declaration.

Assad has yet to respond to an initiative by opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib, who has offered to meet Assad’s deputy to negotiate ways to end the bloodshed in Syria.