Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (front) attends the opening of the Arab League summit in Doha March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DOHA (Reuters) - The emir of Qatar urged the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to stop the killing in Syria’s two-year-old civil war and hold those responsible to account before international courts.

The emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, was speaking at the opening of an Arab summit in Doha, the capital of the Gulf Arab state.