Arab summit opens in Qatar, Syria in focus

Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir (L) looks on during the opening of the Arab League summit n Doha, Qatar, March 26, 2013. A summit of Arab heads of state opened in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday expected to focus on the war in Syria as well as on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
DOHA (Reuters) - A summit of Arab heads of state opened in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday expected to focus on the war in Syria as well as on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Louise Ireland