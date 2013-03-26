FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab summit opens in Qatar, Syria in focus
March 26, 2013 / 8:19 AM / 5 years ago

Arab summit opens in Qatar, Syria in focus

Reuters Staff

Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir (L) looks on during the opening of the Arab League summit n Doha, Qatar, March 26, 2013. A summit of Arab heads of state opened in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday expected to focus on the war in Syria as well as on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DOHA (Reuters) - A summit of Arab heads of state opened in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday expected to focus on the war in Syria as well as on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Louise Ireland

