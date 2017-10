Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi (R) speaks to Egypt's Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr during the opening of the Arab League summit in Doha March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DOHA (Reuters) - Syrian opposition leaders took Syria’s seat at an Arab League summit for the first time in Doha on Tuesday, live television coverage showed.

The Syrian National Coalition delegation occupied the seat after Qatar’s emir asked his fellow Arab leaders to invite the opposition to represent Syria formally at the summit.