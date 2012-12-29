SyriaAir cancels flight from Cairo to Aleppo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syria’s national airline cancelled a flight from Cairo to Aleppo on Saturday due to poor security conditions around the airport, Cairo airport officials said.

Rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said last week they would target Aleppo’s international airport and opposition activists said on Saturday there had been a big explosion near the complex overnight.

The SyriaAir flight had been due to fly to Aleppo before continuing to Damascus. Instead, it flew straight to Damascus, the Syrian capital, after a five-hour delay, according to Cairo airport officials.

It was the first reported cancellation of a SyriaAir flight to the northern Syrian city. Several foreign airlines have suspended flights to the capital, Damascus, since fighting erupted on the main airport road last month.