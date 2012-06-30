FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Annan says he expects Assad to cooperate with Syria plan
June 30, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Annan says he expects Assad to cooperate with Syria plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan said on Saturday the Syrian government and opposition must cooperate with a plan for a transitional government, which he hoped would bring real results within a year.

He said a “strong transformational wind” was blowing and could not be resisted for long. He said the new government would be formed by discussion, negotiation and mutual consent, and the “Action Group” on Syria that met in Geneva on Saturday would reconvene as necessary.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

