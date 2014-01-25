Syrian talks haven't achieved much, but will continue: mediator

U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi arrives at a news conference at the U.N. headquarter in Geneva January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said a first day of face-to-face talks between Syria’s opposing sides had not yielded significant results but he hoped they would lead to aid supplies reaching the besieged city of Homs.

“We haven’t achieved much but we are continuing,” Brahimi told a news conference on Saturday after two meetings between the government and opposition delegations at United Nations headquarters in Geneva.

He said if an agreement could be reached on Sunday, a humanitarian convoy could move into Homs city the next day. He also said he planned to discuss on Sunday prisoner releases by the two sides. Brahimi said that he set out his plans in the morning meeting for the progress of the talks over the coming weeks.