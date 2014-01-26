FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government says women, children can leave Homs district: mediator
January 26, 2014

Syrian government says women, children can leave Homs district: mediator

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Sunday that the Syrian government delegation at peace talks in Geneva had told him that authorities would allow women and children to leave the besieged old district of Homs city straight away.

“What we have been told by the government side is that women and children in the besieged area of the old city are welcome to leave immediately,” Brahimi told a news conference after talks with government and opposition delegations.

The veteran diplomat said the opposition delegation, which has been calling on the government to release tens of thousands of detainees, had agreed to a government request to provide a list of detainees held by armed rebel groups. Brahimi also said he would meet the two sides jointly on Monday, when they are expected to discuss opposition demands for the creation of a transitional governing body.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Khaled Yacoub Oweis

