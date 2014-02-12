FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brahimi to meet senior U.S., Russian officials over Syria on Thursday: U.N.
#World News
February 12, 2014 / 10:58 AM / 4 years ago

Brahimi to meet senior U.S., Russian officials over Syria on Thursday: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi addresses a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi will hold talks on Syria with senior Russian and U.S. officials on Thursday, a day earlier than planned, a U.N. statement said.

“The trilateral meeting with Mr. (Gennady) Gatilov and Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman of the United States will now take place on Thursday ...in the afternoon,” it said.

Brahimi scrambled to keep the diplomatic push in Geneva alive on Wednesday, meeting with Gatilov and then jointly with the delegations of the Syrian government and opposition.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
