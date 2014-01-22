FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria conference ends with U.N. chief appeal to both sides
January 22, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Syria conference ends with U.N. chief appeal to both sides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREUX, Switzerland (Reuters) - An international conference on Syria ended on Wednesday, with United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calling on both Syrian delegations to work sincerely for a solution to the nearly three-year-old conflict.

Ban, addressing the talks in the Swiss resort of Montreux, told participants to uphold the Geneva communique of June 2012 which would install a transitional government with full executive powers.

“I hope that the real negotiations will begin in all their sincerity and with the full speed to embrace these goals. May both Syrian delegations be guided by wisdom, a deep sense of urgency, a spirit of compromise and a determination to preserve their country and its unique social fabric and to end the suffering of its people.”

Reporting by John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay

