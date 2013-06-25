FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 25, 2013 / 4:49 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.-Russia Syria talks end without agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) U.S. ambassador to Syria Robert Ford, Russia Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov, U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Gennady Gatilov pose for photographers before a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N.-brokered talks on Tuesday aimed at setting up a conference to end the war in Syria ended with U.S. and Russian officials failing to agree on many questions, including the dates and participants, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said.

The two sides will return to their capitals to discuss how to take the process forward, but there was still no agreement on who would represent the Syrian opposition and whether Iran would be at the table, he told reporters after the five-hour talks.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet next week, and further talks on the conference were expected to follow, a U.N. statement said.

Wendy Sherman, the U.S. delegate at the Geneva talks, declined to comment.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

