FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fabius calls for immediate ceasefires in Syria, opening of aid corridors
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 22, 2014 / 10:14 AM / 4 years ago

Fabius calls for immediate ceasefires in Syria, opening of aid corridors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius called on Wednesday for immediate ceasefires in Syria and the opening of humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to civilians.

Fabius, addressing an international conference in Switzerland, said: “This terrible situation, which is killing thousands of innocent women, children and men, exists. We asked from the onset of this conference that one or more ceasefires are put into place and that humanitarian corridors are opened and medicines delivered.”

The Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad “bears a heavy responsibility in this situation but at the same time in the rise of criminal terrorism which it says it is fighting, but in reality is allied to,” Fabius said.

Reporting by John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.