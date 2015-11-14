FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris attacks show need to strengthen fight against ISIL, Fabius says
#World News
November 14, 2015 / 9:29 AM / 2 years ago

Paris attacks show need to strengthen fight against ISIL, Fabius says

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Laurent Fabius visits the work site where the forthcoming COP 21 World Climate Summit will be held at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris show it is more necessary than ever to coordinate the fight against terrorism, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday before international talks aimed at finding a political solution to the war in Syria.

“One of the objectives of the Vienna meeting is to see concretely how we can strengthen the international fight against Daesh,” Fabius told reporters in Vienna, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State militant group.

Reporting by John Irish; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by David Brunnstrom

