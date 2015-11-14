Paris attacks show need to strengthen fight against ISIL, Fabius says

VIENNA (Reuters) - Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris show it is more necessary than ever to coordinate the fight against terrorism, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday before international talks aimed at finding a political solution to the war in Syria.
“One of the objectives of the Vienna meeting is to see concretely how we can strengthen the international fight against Daesh,” Fabius told reporters in Vienna, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State militant group.
