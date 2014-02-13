FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria talks to go on after "not successful" U.S.-Russia meeting
February 13, 2014

Syria talks to go on after "not successful" U.S.-Russia meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi will meet the two Syrian delegations for a further round of talks in Geneva on Friday, the United Nations said, hours after he met senior U.S. and Russian officials to reinvigorate the talks process.

But opposition delegate Badr Jamous, following a meeting with U.S. Under Secretary Wendy Sherman, said her meeting with Brahimi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov was “not successful”.

“She just told us about the meeting with the Russians and Brahimi and it was not successful,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes, editing by Tom Miles

