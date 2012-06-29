FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Officials unable to agree on Annan Syria plan: diplomats
#World News
June 29, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Officials unable to agree on Annan Syria plan: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Senior officials from major powers and regional players failed on Friday to overcome differences on a plan for political transition in Syria put forward by mediator Kofi Annan, as Russia continued to impede consensus, diplomats told Reuters.

“It is over, we concluded the meeting. It is for the ministers to decide on it tomorrow,” an Arab diplomat told Reuters after the closed-door talks ended in Geneva.

Russia’s delegation pressed its own proposed amendments to Annan’s text during the meeting, Western diplomats said. Russian diplomats told Reuters they continued to work but indicated Moscow could not agree to a political solution imposed on Syria.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence

