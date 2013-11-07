Kerry confident date for Syria talks will be set within days

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he was confident a date could be set within days for long-delayed international peace talks aimed at finding a political solution to Syria’s civil war.

Kerry, who was visiting Amman for talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah, was speaking two days after the United States and Russia failed to agree on a date for the talks.

A Syrian official had said last month the Geneva conference was scheduled for November 23, though that date was never confirmed by Washington, Moscow or the United Nations.

“I understand it might be moved by a week,” Kerry told a news conference.

The delay in setting the date would allow Syria’s opposition in exile to meet on Saturday and agree its stance on the negotiations, he added.

“I am confident that somewhere within the next days a date will be set and whether it’s a week later...is going to give people time to prepare and open up more opportunity for the variations of options to be explored.”