Syria government lays out terms for Geneva talks, opposition rejects: Syria TV
#World News
January 27, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Syria government lays out terms for Geneva talks, opposition rejects: Syria TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s government delegation at peace talks in Geneva presented a declaration of principles for negotiations which did not mention a transition of power and was immediately rejected by the opposition, Syrian television said on Monday.

The “declaration of basic principles” said Syrians would choose a political system without “imposed formulas” from abroad, an apparent reference to Western and regional demands that President Bashar al-Assad step down and hand power to a transitional government.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Samia Nakhoul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
