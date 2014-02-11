FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian foes meet face to face in Geneva
#World News
February 11, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Syrian foes meet face to face in Geneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government and the opposition met face to face on Tuesday and observed a minute of silence for people killed in the three year conflict after a first round of talks last month failed to make significant progress, delegates said.

“I hope that the minute of silence will signal an improvement in the atmosphere this time,” opposition delegate Ahmed Jakal told Reuters.

He said that international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi proposed that the two sides discuss ending the violence on Tuesday and the formation of a transitional governing body on Wednesday.

The two issues have caused deep rifts between the two sides and delayed negotiations.

Monzer Akbik, a spokesman for the opposition National Coalition, said that Tuesday’s session was still focused on discussing what the schedule for the week should be and said the two sides were arguing over the length and number of meeting.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes and Khaled Oweis; Editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
