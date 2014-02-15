No date set for third round of Syria peace talks: opposition

An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter holds his weapon during a patrol on the outskirts of Damascus February 13, 2014. Picture taken February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

GENEVA (Reuters) - No agreement was made on a date for a third round of Syria peace talks in Geneva during a final session between the government and opposition, Ahmad Jakal, opposition negotiator, said on Saturday.

“It was a short, tense session, dominated by differences over how to tackle the issues of violence and political transition. Mr. (Lakhdar) Brahimi set no date for a third round but he made it clear he expects there will be one,” he said, referring to the international mediator.