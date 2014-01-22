Syrian opposition leader tells peace talks that Assad must go

MONTREUX, Switzerland (Reuters) - There can be no talk of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad staying in power, the Syrian opposition leader Ahmad Jarba told the first day of international talks convened in Switzerland to seek peace for the Middle East country.

He accused Assad’s forces of supporting al Qaeda on the ground in Syria and called on Assad’s government delegation to commit to the so-called “Geneva 1” agreement immediately and transfer power to an interim governing body.

