Kerry says Syria conference best opportunity to resolve conflict

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A peace conference on Syria is the best opportunity to form a transitional government to end the Syrian conflict but no one should underestimate the difficulties ahead, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

The United Nations announced it would convene an international peace conference in Geneva on January 22 aimed at ending the Syrian civil war that has killed more than 100,000 people.

“We are well aware that the obstacles on the road to a political solution are many, and we will enter the Geneva conference on Syria with our eyes wide open,” Kerry said in a statement.

The United States has opposed Iran attending the meeting because of its backing for President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and wants Tehran to state its support for a political transition.

“We will continue to work in concert with the U.N. and our partners on remaining issues, including which countries will be invited to attend and what the agenda will be,” Kerry said.