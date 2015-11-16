Kerry speaks to Syrian Opposition Coalition leader after Vienna: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with the Syrian Opposition Coalition president on the importance of next steps in Syria following a meeting of the International Syria Support Group in Vienna on Saturday, the State Department said.

In a call on Monday, Kerry and coalition President Khaled Koja discussed steps including a broad and inclusive meeting of the Syrian opposition, the beginning of credible negotiations between the Syrian opposition and the regime, and steps to put in place a credible ceasefire, spokesman John Kirby said.

Kerry emphasized the need for the opposition to come together to participate in negotiations and provide maximum access for humanitarian organizations, Kirby said.