FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry speaks to Syrian Opposition Coalition leader after Vienna: State Department
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 16, 2015 / 2:43 PM / in 2 years

Kerry speaks to Syrian Opposition Coalition leader after Vienna: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with the Syrian Opposition Coalition president on the importance of next steps in Syria following a meeting of the International Syria Support Group in Vienna on Saturday, the State Department said.

In a call on Monday, Kerry and coalition President Khaled Koja discussed steps including a broad and inclusive meeting of the Syrian opposition, the beginning of credible negotiations between the Syrian opposition and the regime, and steps to put in place a credible ceasefire, spokesman John Kirby said.

Kerry emphasized the need for the opposition to come together to participate in negotiations and provide maximum access for humanitarian organizations, Kirby said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.