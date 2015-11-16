Kerry speaks to Syrian Opposition Coalition leader after Vienna: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with the Syrian Opposition Coalition president on the importance of next steps in Syria following a meeting of the International Syria Support Group in Vienna on Saturday, the State Department said.
In a call on Monday, Kerry and coalition President Khaled Koja discussed steps including a broad and inclusive meeting of the Syrian opposition, the beginning of credible negotiations between the Syrian opposition and the regime, and steps to put in place a credible ceasefire, spokesman John Kirby said.
Kerry emphasized the need for the opposition to come together to participate in negotiations and provide maximum access for humanitarian organizations, Kirby said.
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella