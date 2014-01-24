FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government rejects opposition demand on transitional body
January 24, 2014 / 10:49 AM / 4 years ago

Syrian government rejects opposition demand on transitional body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government will not accept demands for the establishment of a transitional governing body, Syria’s Information Minister Omran Zoabi said on Friday.

Opposition delegates had declared that they will not hold direct peace talks with the government until it formally endorses the Geneva communique of June 30, 2012 calling for a transitional governing body to be established.

“No, we will not accept it,” Zoabi told Reuters.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny, writing by Dominic Evans; editing by John Irish

