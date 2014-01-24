Syrian government rejects opposition demand on transitional body

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government will not accept demands for the establishment of a transitional governing body, Syria’s Information Minister Omran Zoabi said on Friday.
Opposition delegates had declared that they will not hold direct peace talks with the government until it formally endorses the Geneva communique of June 30, 2012 calling for a transitional governing body to be established.
“No, we will not accept it,” Zoabi told Reuters.
