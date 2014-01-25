FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government says opposes transitional body ahead of talks
January 25, 2014 / 9:14 AM / 4 years ago

Syrian government says opposes transitional body ahead of talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government reiterated its rejection on Saturday of a proposal to form a transitional ruling body as part of a political solution to the country’s nearly three-year conflict.

“We have complete reservations regarding it,” Information Minister Omran Zoabi told reporters shortly before the government was due to hold its first talks with an opposition delegation in Geneva, in the presence of international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi.

“Syria is a state with institutions,” Zoabi said. “A transitional governing body ... happens where the state is in disintegration, or has no institutions.”

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mariam Karouny

