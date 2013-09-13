FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia and U.S. push for deal on chemical weapons: Lavrov aide
#World News
September 13, 2013 / 7:22 PM / 4 years ago

Russia and U.S. push for deal on chemical weapons: Lavrov aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at a hotel before talks on Syria with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

GENEVA (Reuters) - Negotiations between U.S. and Russian officials seeking an agreement to put Syria’s chemical weapons under international control will continue on Friday night in search of a deal, the spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“We are staying, probably they will finalize it through the night,” she told reporters in Geneva where Lavrov was meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. “I am not sure about tomorrow (Saturday), but they will go through the night.”

“It is a sign that we are going on, that we proceed with talking and negotiating. Now it is like a real negotiating process, they are working on some real substance,” she said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

