FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brahimi starts talks with Syrian opposition delegation: U.N.
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 24, 2014 / 3:33 PM / 4 years ago

Brahimi starts talks with Syrian opposition delegation: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi has started talks with a Syrian opposition delegation at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

Brahimi earlier met a Syrian government delegation.

He had been due to bring both sides together on Friday to launch talks aimed at ending nearly three years of conflict in Syria, but the opposition demanded that the government first endorse an international accord calling for a transitional governing body to be established.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Dominic Evans; editing by Mariam Karouny

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.