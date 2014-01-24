FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian sides to meet face-to-face on Saturday: opposition
January 24, 2014 / 5:39 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian sides to meet face-to-face on Saturday: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition will meet the Syrian government delegation face-to-face for first time on Saturday morning, for a brief meeting presided over by mediator Lakhdar Brahimi, an opposition delegate said on Friday.

The meeting would start at the United Nations in Geneva at 10:00 a.m. (0900 gmt), he said.

“We are satisfied with Mr. Brahimi’s statement today and that the regime has accepted Geneva 1 (communique). And on this basis we will meet the Assad delegation tomorrow morning. It will be a short session in which only Brahimi will speak, to be followed by another session, a longer session in the afternoon,” Anas al-Abdah, an opposition delegate told Reuters.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Dominic Evans

