Syrian sides to meet face-to-face on Saturday: opposition

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition will meet the Syrian government delegation face-to-face for first time on Saturday morning, for a brief meeting presided over by mediator Lakhdar Brahimi, an opposition delegate said on Friday.

The meeting would start at the United Nations in Geneva at 10:00 a.m. (0900 gmt), he said.

“We are satisfied with Mr. Brahimi’s statement today and that the regime has accepted Geneva 1 (communique). And on this basis we will meet the Assad delegation tomorrow morning. It will be a short session in which only Brahimi will speak, to be followed by another session, a longer session in the afternoon,” Anas al-Abdah, an opposition delegate told Reuters.