Russia says no agreement on invite for Iran to Syria talks: Ifax
#World News
November 25, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says no agreement on invite for Iran to Syria talks: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov arrives for a trilateral meeting on Syria at the United Nations in Geneva November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is no final agreement yet on whether Iran will be invited to an international conference to be convened in January to seek an end to the conflict in Syria, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Monday.

“Questions about the external players that will be invited to the conference require further discussion,” Interfax quoted Gatilov as saying in Geneva, where he was among the Russians meeting U.S. officials and U.N. Syria mediator Lakhdar Brahimi to discuss the conference.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
