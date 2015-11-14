FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov says no justification not to do more to fight ISIS
November 14, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov says no justification not to do more to fight ISIS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - There is no justification for international powers not to do much more to fight Islamic State and groups like it, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

“There is no justification for terrorist acts and no justification for us not (to do) much more to defeat ISIS, al-Nusrah and the like,” Lavrov told reporters ahead of a meeting with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry and U.N. special envoy Steffan de Mistura.

Reporting By David Brunnstrom; writing by John Irish, editing by Karin Strohecker

