Russia's Lavrov says no justification not to do more to fight ISIS

VIENNA (Reuters) - There is no justification for international powers not to do much more to fight Islamic State and groups like it, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

“There is no justification for terrorist acts and no justification for us not (to do) much more to defeat ISIS, al-Nusrah and the like,” Lavrov told reporters ahead of a meeting with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry and U.N. special envoy Steffan de Mistura.