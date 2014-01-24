FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N.'s Brahimi starts talks with Syrian government
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 24, 2014 / 11:04 AM / 4 years ago

U.N.'s Brahimi starts talks with Syrian government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi and a Syrian government delegation led by Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem began meeting on Friday at the United Nations in Geneva, a witness said.

Brahimi is due to meet separately with the Syrian opposition delegation at 1600/1400gmt, a U.N. spokeswoman said.

“Both meetings are private,” a U.N. statement said, later confirming that Brahimi had started talks with the government delegation.

Opposition delegates told Reuters that the opposition will not meet with the Syrian government delegation until it endorses the Geneva communique of June 30, 2012 calling for a transitional governing body to be established.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.