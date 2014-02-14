FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria talks to go into third round, opposition says
February 14, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Syria talks to go into third round, opposition says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi plans to take Syrian peace talks into a third round, an opposition official said on Friday, as negotiations neared the end of a second round with no sign of progress.

“Brahimi just told us the talks will continue and there will be a third round, but he did not set a date,” opposition negotiator Ahmad Jakal told Reuters.

Brahimi told the opposition that there would be a further session of talks on Saturday, but he did not say if he would meet the two delegations together or separately, Jakal added.

Brahimi also said he would fly to New York “shortly” to meet U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Jakal said.

Reporting by Khaled Oweis; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Oliver Holmes

