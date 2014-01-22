FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition seeks inquiry into government torture of detainees
#World News
January 22, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian opposition seeks inquiry into government torture of detainees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREUX, Switzerland (Reuters) - Syrian opposition leader Ahmad Jarba called on Wednesday for independent international experts to visit Syrian jails to verify reports of alleged torture of detainees by government forces.

Jarba, in closing remarks to an international conference on Syria, said: “We demand today that an international commission of inquiry visit the detention centers of the regime where they carried out their torture and killings.”

Syrian officials could face war crimes charges after a military police photographer defected and provided evidence showing the systematic killing of 11,000 detainees, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing three lawyers who had examined the files.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; writing by Stephanie Nebehay

