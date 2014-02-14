U.S. says Russia must stop Syrian stonewalling at peace talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s government delegation has been “stonewalling every step of the way” in Geneva peace talks and Washington expects Russia to pressure them to engage seriously in the peace process, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

“We hope and trust that because the Russians believe in a political solution, a diplomatic solution, they will urge the regime to engage in a serious and constructive way,” the official said. “The regime hasn’t done so yet, that speaks for itself.”