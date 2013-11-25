FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House welcomes Syria peace talks in Geneva
November 25, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

White House welcomes Syria peace talks in Geneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States welcomes peace talks on Syria in Geneva but there are challenges ahead for the task of forming a transitional governing body in that country, a White House spokesman said on Monday.

“The United States has long made clear that there is no military solution to the violence in Syria,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama.

“There are many challenges ahead and no one should underestimate the difficulties,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki Allen

