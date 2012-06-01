U.N. watchdog condemns Syria's widespread use of torture

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian forces and allied militias have tortured and mutilated civilians including children under “direct order” from Syrian authorities, the U.N. torture watchdog said on Friday.

In a statement, the U.N. Committee against Torture condemned the “widespread use of torture and cruel treatment of detainees, individuals suspected of having participated in demonstrations, journalists, web bloggers, defectors of security forces, persons wounded or injured, women and children”.

Its 10 independent experts also voiced concern at allegations of torture, executions and abductions by the armed opposition seeking to topple President Bashar al-Assad.