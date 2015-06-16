FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian air force strikes kill 16 in southern province: monitor
#World News
June 16, 2015 / 8:38 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian air force strikes kill 16 in southern province: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 16 people, including 13 younger than 18 years old, were killed when Syrian air force jets bombed a town in the southern province of Deraa on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Syrian government officials were not immediately reached.

The UK-based monitoring group that relies on a network of activists on the ground, said that those killed were attending lessons on the Koran in the town of Ghariya.

Syrian rebels have been making gains against government forces in Deraa province, the cradle of the four-year revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
