#World News
July 14, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. observers heading for site of Syria massacre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - United Nations observers are on their way to the central Syrian village of Tremseh, a U.N. spokeswoman in Damascus said on Saturday, two days after activists said some 220 people had been killed there by helicopter gunships and militiamen.

“We were informed yesterday that a ceasefire was granted in Tremseh. So we sent a patrol on a reconnaissance mission. The patrol assessed the situation,” Sausan Ghosheh said in an email.

“We have sent a large integrated patrol today to seek verification of the facts,” she said, adding that it consisted of both civilian and military experts.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes, editing by Tim Pearce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
