FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian troops pull out of plateau, head to Aleppo
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2012 / 9:03 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian troops pull out of plateau, head to Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Thousands of Syrian troops with their armor pulled out of a strategic plateau on Tuesday in the northwestern province of Idlib and headed for the city of Aleppo, which is under rebel threat, opposition activists said.

Rebels attacked the rear of the troops withdrawing from the Jabal al-Zawiya region at the village of Orom al Joz and Rami near the main Aleppo-Latakia road, and at the village of al-Bara west of the Aleppo-Damascus highway, activist Abdelrahman Bakran said from Jabal al-Zawiya.

“The good news is that they have left Jabal al-Zawiya, the bad news is that they are heading to Aleppo,” a rebel source in Idlib said.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.