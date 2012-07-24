Syrian troops pull out of plateau, head to Aleppo

AMMAN (Reuters) - Thousands of Syrian troops with their armor pulled out of a strategic plateau on Tuesday in the northwestern province of Idlib and headed for the city of Aleppo, which is under rebel threat, opposition activists said.

Rebels attacked the rear of the troops withdrawing from the Jabal al-Zawiya region at the village of Orom al Joz and Rami near the main Aleppo-Latakia road, and at the village of al-Bara west of the Aleppo-Damascus highway, activist Abdelrahman Bakran said from Jabal al-Zawiya.

“The good news is that they have left Jabal al-Zawiya, the bad news is that they are heading to Aleppo,” a rebel source in Idlib said.