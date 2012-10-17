FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey say Iran supports Syria ceasefire call
October 17, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey say Iran supports Syria ceasefire call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday that Iran had indicated its support for a temporary ceasefire in Syria during the Eid al-Adha Islamic feast holiday, as proposed by U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi.

“The Arab League, Turkey and Iran have declared their support for this proposal,” Davutoglu told a news conference in Ankara, saying he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart on the matter.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall

